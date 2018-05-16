KVK G’bal establishes backyard poultry units

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
KVK Ganderbal organized a livestock development programme under Tribal Sub Plan at Lar Ganderbal in which tribal farmers and farm women from Waliwar, Chountwaliwar, Chanthan, Gulabpora and the adjoining villages participated.
Adult egg laying birds of Vanrajastrain were distributed free of cost among the farmers and in all sixty Backyard Poultry units were established in the backyards of farmers under the TSP programme of SKUAST-K.
Scientists Dr AmatulMuhi, Dr Mehraj Ud Din Naikoo, Dr. Shafaat Ahmad Banday, Dr Farooq Ahmad Ahanger, Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Reshi, Dr Zubair Akhoon, Dr Shahid Rasool from SKUAST-K and officers of Agriculture department participated in the programme.
In the opening remarks, subject matter specialist, KVK-Ganderbal, Dr Parvaiz Reshi briefed the participants about the role of backyard poultry farming in livelihood generation, women empowerment, integrated farming and nutritional security in tribal areas. He also informed farmers about the scientific backyard poultry farming.
“Kashmir Valley is the only state in india where desi product costs more and hence rearing birds under backyards is a great opportunity for more income generation” Dr Reshi said
Sr. Scientist and Head KVK Ganderbal Dr Javid Ahmad Bhat in his address impressed upon farmers that KVK-Ganderbal is keenly interested in upliftment of tribal farmers whose main livelihood is generated from livestock.
“We are distributing the elite strains of egg laying birds free of cost among you people (Tribals) understanding that it will supplement your income and ensure protein supplementation of your families” Bhat said, while addressing farmers adding KVK-Ganderbal will arrange more such programme in future as well.
Scientist, Dr A. Muhi, Dr. M.D Naikoo, Dr S.A. Banaday, Dr Z. A. Akhoon, Dr S. Rasool, Dr F.A. Ahanger and FaiqaSayeed also spoke on the occasion.