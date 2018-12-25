KVK Budgam organizes animal health camp

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam, Dec 24:
Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Budgam Monday organized an “Animal Health/ Clinical Camp” for the livestock farmers at Watrehail Budgam today.
Head of KVK Budgam Dr Nasir Ahmad Dar briefed the gathering about various activities of KVK and its importance. The camp was also addressed by heads of the line departments present on the occasion.
During the camp more than 100 livestock brought by farmers of the adjacent areas were examined for infectious diseases by experienced doctors and veterinarians from animal and Sheep Husbandry Departments. The livestock were also screened for common diseases of Mastitis, besides foot and mouth in dairy cattle and Foot Rot among sheep. During the course of examination of the livestock various medicines were given free of cost to the farmers by KVK, besides literature/pamphlets pertaining to winter care management of livestock to prevent infected diseases were also distributed.
The camp was also attended by Dr Khurshid Ahmad Sofi expert Veterinary Gynecology and Dr Mohammad Iqbal Itoo expert Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Clinical Complex, F.V.Sc & A.H Shuhama, Dr M. Ashraf Mir Block Veterinary Officer Khansahib, Dr Khurshid Ahmad Poultry Extension officer Budgam, Officers from Animal Husbandry Department and Scientists of KVK Budgam.