KVK Budgam holds 6th Scientific Advisory Committee meet at Harran

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Budgam in collaboration with Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir today convened 6th Scientific Advisory Committee meeting at its headquarter Harran, Budgam.

The meeting was chaired by District Development Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar. Director Extension SKUAST Kashmir, Director Research, Programme Coordinator, Senior Scientists and officers of line departments and progressive farmers attended the meeting.

The DDC said that KVK fulfils the need of farmers who want to enhance their farm production and also teaches them how to safeguard and maintain the quality of their crops. The DDC urged upon the farming experts and scientists, field trainers to visit areas, conduct awareness camps and impart trainings and knowledge to the farming committee.

During the meeting 9 publications written and prepared by KVK scientists on different themes and tittles were released by the chief guest in presence of the huge gathering.