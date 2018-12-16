KVIC starts pottery training at Leh

Srinagar, 12 Dec 2018
On the initiative taken by Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Government of India has stared pottery training for the first time in the history in Village Likir of Leh District, from 14 December 2018.
Officials of KVIC, facing extreme weather conditions of -15°C have started training for the welfare of people of Leh region. This initiative will help the people to earn their livelihood.
State Director KVIC D S Bhati and Assistant Director/ Principal PMTC Pampore Anil Sharma said that the training programme was started at Leh as per the initiative taken by Chairman KVIC who during his last visit to Leh had assured Chief Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) that special focus from KVIC will on the people of this far flung District of the Jammu and Kashmir State.
The said training is being conducted under the support of Jumyang Tsering Namgayal, Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC, Leh.
After the completion of training 120 electric potter wheels, 12 Blungers and Pug Mill will be distributed to the trainees, up- draught klin along with work shed for firing of clay artifacts will be also constructed. Besides the above it is also proposed that the trainees will also be sensitized about PMEGP scheme of KVIC which will help them to earn their livelihood at their homes.
During the training programme, a master trainer from Srinagar was arranged and staff from training institute, KVIC PMTC Pampore, Srinagar, was also deputed so that the trainees do not have to face any inconvenience.
D S Bhati said that after completion of this training, one more training on 8 spindle charkhas and loom will be organised soon at Leh for spinners and weavers.