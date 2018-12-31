KVIC provides boast to NITI Aayog Aspirational Districts programme in Kupwara, Baramulla

Srinagar, 30th December 2018
The border district of Kupwara in north Kashmir has emerged among the top seven districts across the country for having achieved the distinction of making remarkable progress in various developmental parameters under the Aspirational Districts Programme.
As per the Second Delta Ranking released by the NITI Aayog today, Kupwara has made a quantum jump from 108th slot in the first delta ranking released in June 2018 to 7th slot in the latest ranking showing a striking improvement on various parameters between June 2018 and October 2018.
The ranking is based on the incremental progress made by the Aspirational Districts between June 1, 2018 and October 31, 2018, across six developmental indicators of Health and Nutrition, Education, Agriculture and Water Resources, Financial Inclusion, Skill Development, and Basic Infrastructure.
Pertain to mention here that during the current financial year Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) provides boast to NITI Aayog Aspirational Districts of Kupwara and Baramula.
According to official figures KVIC under its flagship Prime Ministers Employment Generation programme (PMEGP) provided self employment to 623 persons while giving wages employment to around four thousand persons of Kupwara District. Besides, 2138 persons were provided self employment and around 14 thousand persons were provided wages employment in the Baramula District.
According to figures Rs. 1377.14 Lacsas Margin Money (Subsidy) was provided to the PMEGP beneficiaries of Baramula District and Rs. 309. 70 Lacs as Margin Money (Subsidy) was provided to PMEGP Beneficiaries of Kupwara District.
Giving details Shri Anil Kumar Sharma, Assistant Director/Nodal Officer PMEGP, J&K said that the twins Districts were given special focus as they both fall under NITI Aayog. Besides, employment was generated in all the other Districts of the state under PMEGP.
Anil who is also Principal, PMTC (Training Centre of KVIC) said that in Kupwara a world record was created by distributing 2330 Bee-Boxes among the 233 beneficiaries who were given Bee-Keeping training by PMTC Pampore.
He said that recently PMTC KVIC in association with the Indian Army conducted Pottery training for Traditional Potters of Kupwara District and after Completion of Training potters were given Electric Pottery Machines.
In addition to this PMTC has started wood Carving and Cutting Tailoring training courses in the District of Baramula. In near future more trainings will be conducted in the Kupwara District.