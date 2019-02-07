KVIC organizes awareness camp on PMEGP

Rising Kashmir NewsUdhampur, Feb 06:
Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Wednesday organized awareness camp on flagship Prime Ministers Employment Generation Program at Conference Hall of Deputy Commissioner’s office Udhampur.
The spokesperson of KVIB said continuing its drive for providing employment avenues to the unemployed youth, State Office KVIC Jammu & Kashmir organised one-day awareness camp on flagship Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) at Conference Hall of Deputy Commissioner’s office Udhampur.
According to the spokesperson, the program was organised with the aim to create general awareness amongst the public about the schemes of Khadi and Village Industries Commission with special focus and benefits under PMEGP scheme.
On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ravindra Kumar (IAS), Assisant Director/Nodal Officer PMEGP J&K Anil Kumar Sharma, Dy. Director (Employment), District Officer, J&K KVIB,LDM, Cluster Head J&K Bank, Director RSETI, Representative of DIC, JKEDI and large number of local youth were present.
At the outset, Anil Kumar Sharma gave PowerPoint presentation on PMEGP. He informed the gathering about the online process of PMEGP applications.
Anil Kumar informed that besides providing PMEGP benefits to the people KVIC through its training Centre namely, PMTC is also conducting various training with the handholding support to create employment opportunities.
Anil Kumar also provided information about the recently started Upgradation of PMEGP scheme under which a beneficiary can avail loan upto 25 Lacs in Service Sector and upto 1 crore in the manufacturing sector.
While appreciating efforts of KVIC for organizing such awareness camps, the Deputy Commissioner Udhampur described PMEGP as most beneficial Scheme for the rural unemployed youth. He said such awareness camps greatly help in guiding the youth towards earning income through self-employment ventures which they can establish under various schemes.
He said that aim of these programs should be to take it to the logical end which will give benefits to the youth.
Further, during the program, many queries were raised by the participants and they were assured that they will get full support from the KVIC.
The program concluded with the vote of thanks from one of the participants.