KVIC organises bankers’ meet on PMEGP

‘Financial assistance for expanstion of existing successful units’
To review implementation of Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in Kashmir Division, Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVC) organised Bankers Meeting on PMEGP on Saturday at Banquat Hall Srinagar.
The Meeting was chaired by D.S. Bhati State Director, KVIC Jammu & Kashmir. Besides Anil Kumar Sharma, Nodal Officer/Assistant Director, KVIC, Representative of SLBC, Lead District Managers, General Managers, DIC, Director RSETI’s, District Coordinators KVIC of Kashmir Region were present during the Meeting.
In the beginning of the meeting Assistant Director Anil Kumar Sharma briefed the meeting and all present during the meeting about the District-Wise and Bank-Wise progress of PMEGP for the year 2018-19.
Anil Kumar gave power point presentation for second financial assistance under PMEGP for expanstion of the existing successful units.
Addressing the meeting, D. S. Bhati held a detailed review of the PMEGP being implemented by all sponsoring agencies viz KVIC, KVIB & DIC.
He said PMEGP is the flagship scheme of Ministry of MSME and is an effective instrument for generating employment opportunities in urban and rural India through setting up of micro enterprises.
“PMEGP is an effective scheme to tackle unemployment, generate sustainable employment opportunities in rural and urban areas and financial institutions like banks play a crucial role here.”
He asked the banks to work in right earnest to meet the targets of the programme and expedite disbursement of the margin money.
Bhati, further emphasised upon the District Officers to complete their targets within the month and asked them to achieve the new assigned targets by the end of 31st March , so that more and more unemployed youths are benefitted under this scheme.
State Director expressed that the discussions held during the review meeting with all the stakeholders, including representatives of various Banks, States officials and other beneficiaries, will be fruitful on crucial areas like collateral free loans, timely bank sanctions, release of margin money subsidy and loan instalment, coverage of credit guarantee scheme, achievement of social category targets of SC, ST, minority, women etc. The meeting will encourage all the stakeholders and will leads to better implementation of PMEGP Scheme in Kashmir Region, thereby achieving the set targets in time and providing better employment opportunities to the youths.
The position was reviewed in the meeting and also the bottlenecks were examined.
Further, Lead District Managers, Director RSETI’s and Sponsoring Agencies also raised points for the betterment of PMEGP.