KVIC keen to boost Ladakh economy

June 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) GoI Vinai Kumar Saxena Saturday said that KVIC GoI is keen to boost the economy of the Ladakhis by way of creating opportunities and providing financial support through expanding their projects.

He said this while chairing a meeting with Deputy Chairman LAHDC Leh Gyal P Wangyal at Council Secretariat. EC Handicraft and Handloom Tsering Samdup, EC Agriculture, Phuntsog Stanzin, KVIC State Director, Bhatia and concerned district officers were also present in the meeting.

Chairman Saxena said that as per PM Modi’s vision to ensure the overall development of Ladakh, KVIC is keen in exploring new avenues in the handicraft and handloom industries of Ladakh. With this vision, last year, 100 porter wheels were distributed and were also imparted training to the potters, also, numbers of spinning charkhas were distributed, and financial support for opening up of a restaurant were the part of their project, he added.

Looking at the serious concern of shortage of irrigational water in Ladakh year by year, creation of a large artificial lake at Saboo village which can serve as ice-hockey rink during winters and providing irrigational water to the crop fields in summer, is their dream and experimental project, he added. Also, under PMEGP scheme, they can provide financial assistance in other crafts of traditional furniture making, opening of local food restaurants, spinning and weaving tools to the craftsmen.

He further said that 35% subsidy will be provided under different schemes to establish income generating units by local youth assured Saxena.

In order to further expand such projects by providing training in these fields, KVIC sought the fullest cooperation of the Council for overall interest of the region said Saxena.

Speaking during the meeting, Deputy Chairman Gyal P Wangyal extending gratitude to the KVIC (GoI) and its Chairman Saxena, said that recognizing the importance of KVIC assistance and understanding the benefits of such projects, locals are keen on attaining training as well as marketing skills. He assured of full cooperation from the Council for successful implementation of such projects for the overall benefit of the people of the land and requested KVIC to continue their support to Ladakh.

Earlier, EC H&H Samdup welcoming the guests talked about the self-reliant period in Ladakh where handicraft and handloom were an important part in the everyday life of the Ladakhis. But with the onset of modernization, old practices are fading away and becoming dependent on imports. In such a situation, the role of KVIC in promoting and reviving the values of ancestral skill would prove a boon for the entire region. He then made a proposal for providing a stall space for art and crafts of Ladakh at Connaught Place, New Delhi.