KVIC holds State Level Workshop on PMEGP

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Rs 25 lac in service, Rs 1 cr in manufacturing sector loan facility’

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Thursday organized State Level Workshop on flagship Prime Ministers Employment Generation Program here at SKICC Srinagar.

Continuing its drive to provide employment avenues to the unemployed youth, Sub Office/State Office KVIC Jammu & Kashmir organised State Level Workshop on flagship Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) at SKICC Srinagar.

The Workshop was organised with the aim to create general awareness amongst the public about the schemes of Khadi and Village Industries Commission with special focus and benefits under PMEGP scheme.

On the occasion Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat Vice President J&K Bank Convenor SLBC, Rashid Ahmad Qadri Secretary/CEO J&K KVIB, D.S. Bhati State Director KVIC J&K, Anil Kumar Sharma Asstt. Director Nodal Officer PMEGP J&K, Director RSETIs’, Lead District Managers, Representatives from KVIC, KVIB, DIC, Secretaries of various Khadi Institutions were present.

At the outset, Anil Kumar Sharma gave PowerPoint presentation on PMEGP. He informed the gathering about the online process of PMEGP applications.

Anil Kumar informed that besides providing PMEGP benefits to the people KVIC through its training Centre namely, PMTC is also conducting various training with the handholding support to create employment opportunities.

Anil Kumar also provided information about the recently started Upgradation of PMEGP scheme under which a beneficiary can avail loan upto 25 Lacs in Service Sector and upto 1 crore in the manufacturing sector.

State Director D. S. Bhati in his address said the PMEGP is the flagship programme of Government of India and they all have to work together to make this programme successful.

He said that Chairman KVIC Vinai Kumar Saxena is giving special attention to the state of J&K for providing employment to the unemployed people of the state.

While appreciating efforts of KVIC for organizing such workshop, Dr. Hina described PMEGP as most beneficial Scheme for the rural unemployed youth.

She said such awareness camps greatly help in guiding the youth towards earning income through self-employment ventures which they can establish under various schemes.

She said that aim of these programs should be to take it to the logical end which will give benefits to the youth.

Further, during the program, many queries were raised by the participants and they were assured that they will get full support from the KVIC.

The program concluded with the vote of thanks from one of the participants.