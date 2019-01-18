KVIC, Army organise joint employment generation camp

Srinagar, 17th January
Khadi and Village Industries Commission in association with Indian Army joined hands for employment generation in the far flung border District of Kupwara.
Continuing with its drive for providing employment avenues to the jobless youth, Sub office KVIC Pampore and Army today organised one day awareness camp on flagship Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) at Dragmulla Kupwara.
On the occasion Brigadeir Jayant Kar, State Director KVIC Jammu Kashmir D S Bhati , Colonel Jagdish, Assisant Director, Incharge Kashmir Region Anil Kumar Sharma, Officers of Army, KVIC and large number of local youth were present.
At the outset Anil Kumar Sharma gave PowerPoint presentation on PMEGP. He informed the gathering about the online process of PMEGP applications.
Anil Kumar informed that the Kupwara being the forest based District, there activities related to forest based will be fruitful.
D S Bhati said that besides providing PMEGP benefits to the people KVIC through its training Centre namely PMTc is also conducting variuos trainings with the handhold support to create employment opportunities.
In the meantime addressing the gathering Brigedeir Jayant Kar assured the unemployed youth of the district to provide every possible help from Army.
Kar said that we are planning to provide training on Handmade paper so that the youth can earn their livelihood.
He said that aim of these kind of programme should be to take it to logical end which will give benefits to the youth.
Kar said that in the near future Army in association with KVIC will be starting many employment generating programmes.
Further, during the programme many queries were raised by the participants and they were assured that they will get full support from both Army and KVIC.
The programme concluded with the vote of thanks from one of the participants.