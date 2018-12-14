KVIB sets up 1677 micro industrial units this fiscal under PMEGP

Hina reviews performance of Board
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 13:
Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) has established 1677 micro industrial units under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) this fiscal.
The information was revealed at a meeting chaired by Vice Chairperson KVIB Dr Hina Shafi Bhat today to review the performance of the Board here.
The meeting was attended by Secretary/CEO KVIB Rashid Ahmed Qadri, Financial Advisor Mohammad Ashraf Iqbal Haqla, Deputy CEO (Admin) Javed Anjum Mir, Publicity Officer Pardeep Singh Bali, Assistant Executive Officer Dr Sandeep Kotwal and all the district officers of Jammu division.
Appreciating work of the Board, Vice Chairperson underscored the need for reaching out to the people of remote and far-flung areas of the State with the employment schemes. She exhorted upon the officers to organize awareness camps for the common masses, especially youth in a bid to extend financial help for their sustainable living.
“Far-flung areas of the State must be made a priority for organizing awareness camps, seminars and workshops, so that common people of those areas can avail benefits of these schemes,” said Dr Hina Shafi Bhat.
Vice Chairperson further stressed upon the need for a constructive role of the Board in the development of Khadi institutions in the State. She said, “The Board must take appropriate initiatives to involve and establish more Khadi Institutions.” Dr Hina stressed upon the need to select beekeeping as a thrust area of activity and enjoined that proper marketing of honey products shall help beekeeping units in boosting their business.
Earlier, Secretary/CEO while highlighting Board’s achievements said that under Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme, the Board has surpassed the target of 1002 micro industrial units by establishing 2024 micro industrial units in 2017-18. He added that the Board recorded 202 per cent of the physical target and 175 per cent of the financial target within the span of one year.
During current fiscal ( 2018-19 the Board has so far established 677 micro industrial units under PMEGP involving margin money outlay of Rs 3211.48 lakhs, thereby envisaging employment for 10210 persons.
Secretary informed the chair that J&K KVIB has submitted 11 cluster project proposals to Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, of which 10 Cluster projects involving financial assistance of Rs. 24.93 crore stand approved, adding that the Board has also been nominated as Nodal Agency for the implementation of National Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH) in J&K State.
He also apprised Vice Chairperson that State Government has designated J&K KVIB as the Implementing Agency for the execution of newly launched Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme, involving margin money of Rs 25 crore.