KVIB selection creates storm

Controller Exams had flagged off issue, written to CID about lapses in exam
Faisul YaseenSrinagar, Feb 24:
The selection of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President, Sartaj Madni’s son as an officer in Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB) has created a political storm in the State and evoked strong criticism amid allegations of nepotism.
The appointment of 37-year-old Syed Aroot Madni, who is also the cousin of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, as an executive officer in the autonomous KVIB created a furore both on the social media as well as in the political circles with people questioning the recruitment process and alleging blatant nepotism.
The dropped candidates have also filed a Right to Information (RTI) query seeking their marks in the written test and interview.
According to sources, the issue of “unfair exams” had already been flagged by Secretary Law, Abdul Majeed Bhat, in a letter to Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Bhat had been appointed as Controller Examinations for the KVIB exams.
After the written exams for the post were held, Bhat had shot a letter to CID that while he had been busy on the day of exam, he had been informed by the Industries department that there had been lapses in the exams, the sources said.
They said Bhat had urged the CID to look into the issue whether there had been any manipulation in the exams.
However, Bhat received no response from the CID, the sources said.
The government had utilized the services of the LME&S Pvt Ltd for conducting the written exams.
And for the interview, according to sources, the Industries department, under which the autonomous KVIB comes, had asked the Law department to spare Secretary to the Government, Department of Law, Abdul Majid Bhat to chair the panel of interviewers for the shortlisted candidates.
However, the Law department refused to spare the Law Secretary following which KVIB sought the services of the Special Secretary to the Government, Achal Sethi, for the interview panel and the Law department gave a go-ahead to it.
The government had appointed an interview board headed by Sethi, KVIB Secretary, Rashid Qadri and Director Industries, Jammu and Srinagar.
The dropped candidates said the laws were flouted in the conduct of interviews as the government called the candidates for the interview with a ratio of 1:15 not 1:3 or at the maximum 1:5 which is the set norms.
They said more candidates were called for the interview to manipulate the selection for the PDP Vice President’s son.
They also said that again the set norm of 80 marks for the written test and 20 of the for the interview by the Jammu Kashmir Service Selection Recruitment (JKSSRB) and Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), the State’s two premier recruiting agencies, the government, to fit in the CM’s cousin, had kept only 60 marks for the written test while 30 marks for the interview and another 10 marks for the work experience.
According to sources, the candidate who has topped in the written exam had been dropped to accommodate Madani’s son.
Ahead of the interview, one of the candidates had even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed fears of nepotism and malpractice.
The selection has also come into question as the Vice Chairman of KVIB is another senior leader of KVIB, Peerzada Mansoor Hussain, who is a close aide of the CM and the PDP Vice President.
Hussain did not respond to the repeated calls of Rising Kashmir.
Earlier, he told News18 that proper recruitment norms had been followed in the selection.
Hussain said: “This is the fairest selection in the history of KVIB. We are nowhere in the picture. We outsourced the conduct of exams to a private reputed agency and they handed over the final list.”
He said relatives of several sitting ministers and politicians had applied for various posts in the KVIB but they were not selected.
“My own nephew has failed to make it and he is in the waiting list,” the KVIB Vice Chairman said.
The selection of CM’s cousin has also been questioned by the former and incumbent bureaucrats on social media.
Former JKSSRB Chairman, Farooq Peer posted on Facebook that it would have been proper had the KVIB referred the vacancies to JKPSC or JKSSRB since they were credible bodies for recruitments.
“Since jobs are scarce and a large number of aspirants had applied for KVIB, the JKPSC or JKSSRB would have handled the process in a transparent manner,” he posted.
The KVIB had advertised various posts, including the post of an Executive Officer, on October 8, 2016.
The shortlisted candidates appeared in the written test in August 2017, and the interviews were held in the last week of January.
A former IAS topper and Managing Director Jammu Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC), Shah Faesal also took to Facebook with a post: “If it’s true that the merit list has been rigged then instead of an inquiry there should be an FIR. High time that we take those people to task who push our educated youngsters to wall and kill their confidence.”
KVIB had advertised 101 posts including six posts of Executive Officers in 2016 and around 60,000 youth had applied for the post.
Earlier, Madani had defended his son’s selection saying: “Children of political workers too have a right to exist with dignity. If they believe our children don’t have right to live with dignity and even raise questions on genuine ways of politicians children getting jobs then all the children of political workers should be brought to Lal Chowk and hanged.”
Opposition National Conference (NC) had also raised a question on the recruitment process and alleged nepotism, while the ruling PDP came in defence of the CM’s cousin and Madani.
National Conference on Friday had asked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to explain how the son of PDP Vice President and her uncle as well as the nephew of PDP General Secretary Peerzada Mansoor Hussain had figured in the list of selected Executive Officers of KVIB.
Lashing out at the CM, an NC spokesperson had said the government has taken the patience of unemployed youth for granted and should not try to portray this brazen nepotism as a miraculous coincidence.
“PDP’s tall rhetoric has fallen flat on its face and this recent list of the JKVIB is another proof of PDP’s insidious and nepotistic style of politics. The list includes not only the son of PDP Vice President, Syed Aroot Madni with roll number 703982 issued by JKVIB and PDP General Secretary Peerzada Mansoor’s nephew, Peer Kashif Hussain figuring at serial number 2 at the waiting list with roll number 101830. Most of the people figuring in the final list issued by KVIB are either children of close associates of PDP leaders or have direct patronage from the powers that be. The Chief Minister is directly culpable for this open loot and plunder she has authorized in the State. The institutions of the State have been ravaged by the PDP and corruption has been institutionalized by the CM and her family members.”
However, the PDP came in defence of the appointment of CM’s cousin and PDP Vice President’s son.
PDP’s District President Srinagar and Member of Legislative Council, Khurshid Alam said those levelling accusations against a veteran political voice of the State were in actual suffering from “mental bankruptcy” and were making desperate attempts to grab headlines at a time when government’s objective and functioning was being hailed.
“Can’t children of politicians appear in job interviews and qualify them on merit,” he said and dared the opposition and those criticizing the selection process to prove evemn a single charge against the PDP leadership.
faisul@risingkashmir.com
