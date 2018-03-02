KVIB selected OM candidate in RBA category

HC stays selection order
Insha LatiefSrinagar:
After yet another expose of the Khadi Villages and Industries Board (KVIB) recruitment came to fore that a candidate from the Open Merit (OM) category was selected for the post of an executive officer in the Reserved for Backward Area (RBA) category, the High Court Thursday stayed his selection.
The court of Justice Janak Raj Kotwal stayed the selection of Dheeraj Singh of Doda and directed the authorities to provide details of the examination.
A petition filed before the court stated that the conduct of examination and interview for the post of executive officer was “farce”.
The petitioner Bazil Rashid of Anantnag through his counsel Ghulam Ahmad Lone stated before the court that an OM candidate had been selected in RBA category for which no law exists.
The petition states that the candidate Dheeraj Singh had applied for the post of executive officer in the OM category under Roll No. 700276.
In a bizarre manner through a process unknown to service jurisprudence, he has been selected under the RBA category.
“The entire examination KBIB appears farce with several arbitrations,” Lone said.
He said his petitioner has the merit and belongs to the RBA category to claim the appointment but he had been shown in the waiting list which was injustice to his selection.
Justice Janak Raj Kotwal after hearing the counsel stayed Dheeraj Singh’s selection and directed the authorities to provide the court with the statement of facts immediately or this court would take the petitioner's plea as final.
