KVIB seeks bankers’ cooperation for implementation of JKREGP

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian, December 11:
Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) today organized a District Level Bankers meet and sought their cooperation for implementation of J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) .
Deputy Chief Executive Officer KVIB (Kashmir Division) Muzafar Abdullah Alaqband chaired the meeting.
Threadbare discussion was held on the outlines and implementation of the J&KREGP scheme. The bankers raised issues they confront while sanctioning the loan to the prospective applicants.
Deputy Chief Executive Officer said that the specific role of KVIB is to promote Village Industries for the purpose of employment generation and facilitate rural development. He said that in this regard JKREGP is a new credit linked subsidy program with the objective to harness and divert the energy and enthusiasm of the unemployed youth for the establishment of productive enterprises.
He emphasized upon the concerned officers for making the scheme more competitive and customer friendly by extending handholding to aspiring entrepreneurs to achieve the result on the ground.
District Officer KVIB , Nisar Ahmad, Cluster Head J&K Bank, Mohammad Aslam Ganie, Lead Bank Officer, all stakeholders of the district and other concerned officers attended the meeting.