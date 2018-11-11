KVIB releases Rs 10.52 cr of subsidy to 487 units

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 10:
Secretary/CEO J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board, Rashid Ahmed Qadri reviewed the performance under PMEGP, NSSH, SFURTI and newly launched JKREGP schemes in a District Officers meeting here today.
The meeting was attended by the FA&CAO, KVIB Ashraf Iqbal Haqla and other senior Officers of the KVIB.
While reviewing the performance of District Officers during the last year under PMEGP, the Secretary was informed that KVIB not only accomplished the targets allotted to the District Officers but surpassed them.
It was informed that the Margin Money (subsidy) amounting to Rs. 10.52 crore was released in favour of 487 units till date during the current financial year.
Secretary advised the District Officers to adopt critical path method to make the newly launched JKREGP scheme a success.
Later a training session to sensitize the District Officers the operation of e-portal for implementing the newly launched JKREGP scheme was organized. On the occasion questions answers session was also held.