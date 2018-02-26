KVIB recruitments: CM orders probe, Madni’s son withdraws from taking job

Omar says probe should be HC-monitored, Akhtar defends beleaguered Govt
Faisul YaseenJammu, Feb 25:
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday ordered a Chief Secretary-led probe into the recruitment process of Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) after allegations of nepotism against the government for selecting the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President, Sartaj Madni’s son as an officer.
The appointment of Madni’s son 37-year-old Syed Aroot Madni as an executive officer in the autonomous KVIB created a furore both on the social media as well as in the political circles with people questioning the recruitment process and alleging blatant nepotism.
The chief minister directed holding of a high-level inquiry into the selection process of KVIB, the results of which were declared a couple of days ago.
Although the terms of reference of probe were not notified, the inquiry would be held by a committee headed by Chief Secretary, Bharat Bushan Vyas and it has been asked to furnish its report within a short time.
The decision comes after discrepancies in the conduct of exams for the posts of KVIB came to fore with the issue of “unfair exams” having already been flagged by Secretary Law, Abdul Majeed Bhat, who had been appointed as Controller Examinations, in a letter to Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Soon after the chief minister ordered an inquiry into KVIB appointments, her cousin and Madni’s son withdrew from the job of the executive officers of KVIB.
PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said, “Aroot has voluntarily declined the job offer as Executive Officer KVIB.”
Earlier, the netizens and citizens alike had taken the wind out of sails of the PDP-led government after the allegations of nepotism in the KVIB recruitments surfaced.
After the announcement of the CS-led probe into the KVIB recruitment process, former chief minister and opposition National Conference Working President, Omar Abdullah asked the government that the probe into the appointments of KVIB should be done by the High Court-monitored investigation.
Referring to the withdrawal of Madni’s son from the KVIB executive officer’s job, the former CM tweeted: “Madni declining the job doesn’t wash away the fraud & nepotism. This issue must be probed by a High Court monitored investigation (sic).”
However, senior PDP minister and the government chief spokesman Naeem Akhtar came in defence of the beleaguered government.
“Seeing architects of backdoor in J&k upset is climate change PDP brought about. Quoting scripture is interesting (sic),” Akhtar tweeted.
Finding his government cornered over the allegations of nepotism in the KVIB recruitments, he sought to turn the tables on NC by continuing to attack the former chief minister.
“What was his name? Justice Bedi? Yes, if it is to be buried deeper than poor Haji Yususf. Current address please (sic),” he tweeted.
The alleged nepotism in the KVIB recruitment process further dented the PDP-led government’s image that had already taken a beating following the massive human rights violations during the past three years.
After the KVIB recruitment results, the dropped candidates filed a Right to Information (RTI) query seeking their marks in the written test and interview.
They alleged that the laws were flouted in the conduct of interviews as the government called the candidates for the interview with a ratio of 1:15 against the set norm of 1:3 or 1:5.
The dropped candidates alleged that more candidates were called for the interview to manipulate the selection for the PDP Vice President’s son.
They alleged that against the set norm of 80 marks for the written test and 20 for the interview by the Jammu Kashmir Service Selection Recruitment Board (JKSSRB) and Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), the State’s two premier recruiting agencies, the government, to fit in the CM’s cousin, had kept only 60 marks for the written test while 30 marks for the interview and another 10 marks for the work experience.
The dropped candidates alleged that the candidate who has topped in the written exam had been dropped to accommodate Madni’s son.
Ahead of the interview, one of the candidates had even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed fears of nepotism and malpractice.
The recruitment process also came into question as the Vice Chairman of KVIB is another senior leader of KVIB, Peerzada Mansoor Hussain, who is a close aide of the CM and the PDP Vice President.
Meanwhile, netizens and citizens, notwithstanding the probe ordered by the chief minister, continued their criticism of the present dispensation saying the CM and her family was responsible for the recruitment scams in KVIB and J&K Bank.
Commenting on the probe ordered by the chief minister, Shahid Nazir, a netizen posted on the Facebook, “Wahi qatil, wahi shahid, wahi munsif.”
Opposition NC blamed the CM for being responsible, involved and culpable for not only the recently unearthed KVIB recruitment scam but all such “rigged” recruitment processes that paved way for the “illegitimate and unfair adjustment” of children of PDP legislators and relatives of the CM in various government departments and Government of India-sponsored schemes.
“No high-level probe by the CM will suffice,” an NC spokesman said. “It is she who stands accused of patronising and facilitating these recruitment scams and widespread nepotism along with her family members and close political aides and nothing short of a court-monitored, judicial probe is acceptable.”
