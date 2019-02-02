KVIB organizes workshop on NSSH at Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsREASI, FEBRUARY 01:
A district-level workshop was organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Board under National Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Hub, NSSH at the district headquarters on Friday.
The event was chaired by the Additional District Development Commissioner Reasi, Ramesh Chander, the official added.
The aim of the workshop was to encourage fresh entrepreneurs from SC/ST backgrounds to benefit from various entrepreneurship schemes launched by the state as well as the central government. The audience, including officers and locals, were informed about schemes like PMEGP and JKREGP among others, the official added.
Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said schemes like National Scheduled Tribe Scheduled Caste Hub (NSSH) are envisaged to impart entrepreneurial skills to ST/SC Population to enable them to establish the MSME (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises).
It was said NSSH can play a pivotal role in socio-economic development of these marginalized communities and bring them at par with the mainstream.
District Officer KVIB Reasi, Sadiq Hussain also gave a power point presentation on the benefits of various self-employment schemes like Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and flagship Programmes of Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme
Those present at the meet also included District Officer KVIB Reasi, District Social Welfare Officer, Cluster Head J&K Bank, District Nodal Officer JKEDI, District Officers of line departments, Lead District Manager SBI Reasi, Chief Agriculture Officer, Principal Polytechnics College Reasi, Representative of ITI Reasi and other concerned, the official added.