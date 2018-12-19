KVIB organizes orientation and training workshop

Need to create suitable entrepreneurial ecosystem: CEO
Jammu, December 18
Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) Tuesday organized one day orientation and training workshop for various stakeholders, including principals, heads of different Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Polytechnic Colleges at Government Polytechnic College, Jammu.
The event was inaugurated by Secretary, KVIB-Rashid Ahmed Qadri in presence of KVIB Board Member- Rajesh Bakshi, Financial Advisor-Mohammad Ashraf Iqbal, Joint Director-Directorate of Technical Education-GM Bhat, Divisional Officer Jammu-Pawan Gupta and other officers of Technical Education Department.
During the event, the officers of the Board gave detailed power point presentation regarding various schemes being implemented by J&K KVIB, especially PMEGP.
While speaking on the occasion, Secretary/CEO said that state has a huge youth bulge in the age group of 18 to 40 years, which can give great dividends if these youth are properly trained and made employable in different trades, enjoying demand at national and international level.
“J&K KVIB will provide hand-holding support to stakeholders and pass-, so that they can establish their own micro industrial units,” he said and added that educated unemployed youth can avail financial and other benefits under Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (REGP).
He further said that there is a great scope of convergence between directorate of technical education and J&K KVIB to harness the talent and energy of the youth and to create a suitable entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Divisional Officer Jammu-Pawan Gupta informed the participants that J&K KVIB has been designated as an implementing agency of PMEGP in J&K. “Similarly, J&K KVIB has been nominated as an implementing agency for J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (REGP), a state level credit linked scheme,” said Divisional Officer Jammu, adding that J&K KVIB is also implementing Scheme of Funds for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) for the sustenance and revival of the the traditional art, besides making it competitive.
On the occasion, Joint Director, Directorate of Technical Education-GM Bhat said that they will sign MoU with J&K KVIB, so that their candidates may be trained under NSSH and eventually absorbed under PMEGP and REGP.
Later on FA&CAO-Mohammad Ashraf Iqbal Haqla and Dr Sandeep Kotwal gave powerpoint presentations on National Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH) and JKREGP, respectively.
A threadbare discussion was held on the nitty-gritty of these schemes, especially JKREGP and PMEGP.
Others present on the occasion included Pardeep Singh Bali-Publicity Officer, Reetu Jamwal-Principal Govt. Women Polytechnic, Jammu, Arun Bangotra- Polytechnic Jammu and representatives from different ITIs and Polytechnic Colleges.