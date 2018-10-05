KVIB organizes 7-day exhibition at Leh

Leh, October 04:
The J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) under National Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste Hub today organised a 7 days exhibition at Leh where the artisans of Leh and Kargil district displayed their products.
CEC DorjeyMotup while inaugurating the exhibition said that KVIB schemes are largely meant for the un-employed youths and as such he urged upon the local un-employed youth to take maximum benefits out of them and establish their income generating units.
CEC emphasized upon the bankers to work in an expediting manner so that loans to approved projects are disbursed without delay. He also urged upon the KVIB to organize more such exhibitions in future so as to inspire the youth to establish their units. Earlier, the CEC inspected all the stalls where the artisans of Leh and Kargil district had displayed their products. CEC while interacting appreciated them for their participation and advised them to take advantage from KVIB schemes.
Welcoming the guests and participants, the KVIB officials told that they were extending financial supports besides providing exposure platform to the local artisans since many years by achieving 100% of their target. They disclosed that KVIB grants loan to the beneficiaries ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh with 35% subsidy and appealed the local people to avail business loan under handicrafts, handlooms, sheep, poultry and other sectors.