KVIB organises National Vendor Development prog

JAMMU, JANUARY 16:
For proper implementation of National Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH) scheme in the state, a one-day ‘National Vendor Development Programme’ (NVDP) was held here today under the chairmanship of Secretary, CEO KVIB Rashid Ahmad Qadri.
The programme was organized by the Jammu & Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB).
While addressing the function, the Secretary gave a detailed resume on the NSSH scheme and informed that its main objective is to make the existing SC-ST Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) more competitive to improve their quality, productivity, and marketing.
He said that the scheme also provides a supportive ecosystem to the SC-ST entrepreneurs for the upliftment of their socio-economic conditions and skill development.
Qadri said that NVDP programme provides a common platform to the SC-ST enterprises as well as buyers to interact with each other with a view to identify emerging demands of the buyers by the SC-ST entrepreneurs while simultaneously providing an opportunity for displaying their industrial ventures.
“Such programmes will be of immense use in locating suitable entrepreneurs among SC-ST by different departments and Public Sector undertakings,” he added.
It was given out that SC-ST entrepreneurs according to the scheme can attend exhibitions abroad four times in a year where they shall be provided economy class air ticket free of cost, 150 dollars per entrepreneur to spend daily and free space for installing their stalls in the exhibition by the Government.
Among others, Deputy General Manager SICOP, Chaitnaya, Sachin Verma from NSIC, AEE, S&O wing PDD Jammu Amit Hanjura, Executive Manager J&K Bank, Parshotam Kumar, Swarn Singh from Education Department and various SC/ST entrepreneurs participated in the programme.