KVIB organises awareness programme at Baramulla

BARAMULLA, NOVEMBER 30:
Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB) Baramulla Friday organized a day-long interaction cum awareness programme here at Dak Bungalow.
The purpose of the programme was to educate various stakeholders with regard to the newly launched Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) scheme,
District Officer KVIB Baramulla Abdul Majeed Dar, District Officer KVIB Srinagar Choudary Mohammad Shafi, District Manager Lead Bank, Mohammad Altaf, Regional Manager J&K Grameen Bank Baramulla, Ghulam Rasool Bhat, Cluster head 1st J&k Bank, Shameem Ahmad and other representatives from various banks were present on the occasion.
On the occasion, various speakers highlighted the importance of the scheme wherein they stressed for educating unemployed youth besides urging upon them to avail benefits for sustainable livelihood.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Executive Officer KVIB Kashmir Division, Muzaffar Nasir Allaqaband highlighted the objectives of the scheme and said that the scheme aims at providing employment to the rural unemployed youth. He stressed upon the bankers to sanction the cases in a hassle-free manner under the scheme among the youth on merit basis.