KVIB organises awareness camp at Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsKUPWARA, SEPTEMBER 04:
J&K Khadi Village Industries Board (JKKVIB) organised a one day Awareness Camp on the National Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) Hub Scheme (NSSH) here on Tuesday.
The camp witnessed overwhelming participation of people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Students, Social activists, prominent citizens and others concerned.
Pertinently, the JKKVIB has been nominated as the nodal agency for the implementation of NSSH in J&K. The action plan under NSSH involves collection of data regarding SC, ST MSME distribution in state, Climate study of the SC,ST MSMEs, Awareness Camps, Workshops, Skill Development Training and Vendor Development Programmes.
The Deputy Secretary KVIB, Muzaffar Alaqband, Manager Lead Bank, Mohd Afzal, District Information Officer Aijaz Hussain Malik, Area Manager Grameen Bank, Mohd Khaliq, District Officer KVIB Kupwara, Abdul Majeed, District Officer SC/ST Corporation, Gh. Nabi, Hostel Warden Gujjar & Bakarwal Hostel, Farooq Ahmad, Industrial Promotion Officers from DIC Kupwara, Sharafar Rubbani and Yougal Kishore acting as resource persons made the participants aware about the schemes sponsored by the JKKVIB, DIC, SC & ST Development Boards etc. meant for providing self employment especially to the SC, ST and Backward Class educated unemployed youth.
The resources persons offered a detailed account of NSSH, Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Scheme of Funds for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), Khadi Development Programme and National SC, ST Hub Scheme besides various schemes of JKEDI like Seed Capital Fund Scheme, Youth Start Up Loan Scheme and Self Employment Component of Himayat.
It was informed that NSSH is an initiative of the Government of India to develop a supportive ecosystem to focus on the growth of SC, ST Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). It envisions providing SC, ST MSMEs with access to new markets thereby giving rise to new employment opportunities and entrepreneurship culture.