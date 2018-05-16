KVIB launches NSSH awareness programme in Kashmir from Uri

Uri (Baramulla), May 15:
Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) today organized an awareness camp regarding National Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH) at Uri, Baramulla wherein Deputy Chief Executive- Officer of the Board – Muzzaffer Alaqaband and Financial Adviser & Chief Accounts Officer-Mr Ashraf Iqbal Haqla, who is also chairperson of NSSH were present.
Publicity Officer-Pardeep Singh, District Officer Baramulla, JKEDI representative and other functionaries also attended the function.
While speaking on the occasion, DyCEO KVIB briefed about National Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH) and said that it is an initiative of the Government of India to inspire members of SC and ST community to contribute towards country’s economy.
He said, “This scheme would develop new entrepreneurs of SC-ST community to participate in procurement processes leveraging on the ‘Stand-up India’ Programme.”
DyCEO added that this scheme is envisaged to involve SC/ST enterprises in the progress of the community as well as nation by uplifting their economic standard.
“J&K KVIB has been nominated as the nodal agency for the implementation of NSSH,” said DyCEO, adding that aim of this scheme is to activate participation of SC/ST community in government activities.
He also emphasized upon the unemployed youth belonging to SC/ST community to come forward and set up units.
On the occasion, Financial Adviser KVIB-Ashraf Ibal Haqla impressed upon participants to avail benefits of various schemes under KVIB and inspire others to contribute in employment generation.
“Government of India wants your contribution and for that they have sent team to Uri, but this scheme would only be successful with your cooperation,” said Chairperson NSSH.
He invoked the community members to set up units in their localities to become job providers.
Earlier, Publicity officer and district officer also spoke on the occasion and insisted upon the gathering to get registered under NSSH.