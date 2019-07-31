KVIB Irregularities: HC asks State to clear stand over cancellation of selections

July 31, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court Monday directed the State government to clear the stand on the government order stating that the selections made in the J&K Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB) are quashed.

The court directed the State counsel, Additional Advocate General, B A Dar to file an affidavit clarifying the stand of the respondents regarding the cancellation of appointments made in KVIB on October 8, 2016.

Dar submitted that he may be permitted to file an affidavit clarifying the stand of the respondents in this regard.

The direction came after the appellants assailed the single bench judgment passed on July 16, 2019 wherein the petitioners were directed to wait for the outcome of the decision of the board.

The appellants claim in the petition that they came to be selected and appointed on different posts with the respondents and are rendering services with the respondents for a period of a year and a half on probation pursuant to their successful participation in the selection process.

The counsel representing the petitioners, Zaffar Ahmad Shah drew attention of the court toward the government order dated June 28, 2019 wherein it states that the selections made in the KVIB pursuant to advertisement notice No KVIB/01 of 2016 dated October 8, 2016 are quashed.

“The KVIB will provide opportunity of being heard to all the candidates appointed to different category of posts pursuant to the advertisement notice dated October 8, 2016 and fulfill all other formalities required under law before cancelling the appointments of these candidates,” the government order reads.

Advocate Shah submitted that the cancellation of selection of the appellants is gross violation of applicable rules and principles of natural justice.

He also submitted that the observation of Single Judge while dismissing the petition on July 16, 2019 that the writ petition is premature for the reason that petitioners shall have to wait for the outcome of the decision of the board “is erroneous.”

After hearing the counsels, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar after allowing the appeal issued notice to the State government to show cause as to why the appeal be not admitted.

The notice on behalf of State government was submitted by B A Dar and the court listed the matter on August 9, 2019.

Earlier, the government had ordered an inquiry into the matter and constituted a three-member panel headed by R K Goyal, Principal Secretary Home Department after irregularities in selection process came to the fore.

It was alleged that among the selectees in KVIB, was the son of senior PDP leader, Sartaj Madni, as an Executive Officer of the board.

The High Level Inquiry Committee was tasked to inquire into complaints related to the alleged unfair selection made by the J&K KVIB against various posts.

This was done to determine whether proper procedure as laid down in the relevant rules had been followed, as has been done by other recruiting agencies or not.

Soon after the then PDP government came under a barrage of criticism over the appointment of the son of the senior PDP leader as an executive officer in the KVIB, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti announced a probe into the matter.

Madni’s son Syed Aroot Madni featured in the selection list of the board while the nephew of PDP general secretary and KVIB vice-chairman Peerzada Mansoor Hussain was placed in the waiting list for the post of Assistant Executive Officer.

Previously, the resignation tendered by one of the selectees had also been placed before the court besides the letter of acceptance about the resignation by the authorities.