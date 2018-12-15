About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KVIB holds programme on REGP

Jammu, December 14:

Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB) Udhampur on Friday organized a sensitization programme for Bankers under newly launched J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JK REGP).
According to an official, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, inaugurated the event.
While appreciating the efforts of KVIB for organizing such awareness camps, the CPO described the JK REGP as most beneficial scheme for the rural unemployed youth.
He said such awareness camps greatly help in guiding the youth towards earning income through self employment ventures which they can establish under various schemes.
District Officer, Tilak Raj gave a power point presentation on the J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme and elaborated on the salient features of the scheme.
The meeting was attended by GM DIC Suram Chand Sharma Lead District Manager, Cluster Head J&K Bank, Branch Heads and other officers and officials of different banks, the official added.

