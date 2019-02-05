KVIB holds exhibition for SC-ST entrepreneurs at Kala Kendra

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 4:
Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board on Monday organised seven-day State Level Khadi Exhibition under National Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH) Scheme here at Kala Kendra Jammu.
As per an official, the Exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Chairperson of the Board-Dr Hina Shafi Bhat in the presence of Secretary/CEO-Rashid Ahmed Qadri, Divisional Officer Jammu-Pawan Kumar Gupta and other officials of the Board.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat said that the exhibition is being organised under National Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH) Scheme as a marketing support to the SC-ST MSMEs.
She said that NSSH is an initiative of the central government to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem for the SC-ST MSMEs and J&K KVIB has been nominated as Nodal Agency for the implementation of this scheme in J&K State.
The Vice Chairperson said that the State will be developed when the downtrodden and under-privileged sections are uplifted. She further said that there is a need to have an integrated, multi-dimensional agenda for the development of the State.
On the occasion, at least 37 stalls of different items were set up by the Khadi Village & Industries Board, which included Honey, readymade garments, Cricket Bats, cotton, carry jute bags, soya products, masala, pashmina shawls, food-based products and track suit items etc.
Earlier, Secretary/CEO while highlighting Board’s achievements said that under Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme, the Board has surpassed the target of 1002 micro industrial units by establishing 2024 micro industrial units in 2017-18.
He added that the Board recorded 202 percent of the physical target and 175 percent of the financial target within the span of one year.
In 2018-19, against the target of 797, the Board as on 02-02-2019 has established 2103 micro industrial units involving margin money outlay of Rs 40.50 crore, thereby envisaging employment for 13670 persons, the official added.