KVIB holds bankers’ meet on JKREGP scheme in Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 20:
Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) today organized a day long Bankers meet here to review implementation of J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) scheme in the district.
The meeting was presided over by the Divisional Head KVIB Jammu, Pawan Kumar Gupta and attended by Zonal Head J&K Bank Nishchey Gupta, Cluster Head J&K Bank HatliMorhKathua Sanjay Gupta, along with the Branch Managers of J&K Bank, Director RSETI, Regional Head Grameen Bank Kathua along with the Branch Managers of Grameen Banks and District Officer KVIB Harvinder Singh, the official said.
Pawan Kumar Gupta, while highlighting the features of JK REGP, informed that the new credit linked subsidy programme has been launched by the government with an objective to provide employment ventures to the unemployed youth of the State falling in the age group of 18 to 40 years with 10th pass and above qualification.
It was informed that scheme offers a bank credit of 95% of the total project cost after deducting 35% of Margin Money (Subsidy) for all categories, the official said.