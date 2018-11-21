KVIB holds bankers meet at Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsPULWAMA, NOVEMBER 20:
Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board today organized bankers meet under J&K Rural Employment Programme at Zonal office JK Bank Pulwama.
Deputy Chief Executive Officer KVIB (Kashmir Division) Muzaffar Abdullah Alaqband was the chief guest on the occasion.
The meeting was briefed about the outlines and implementation of J&K Rural Employment Programme (JKREGP) in the district.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Executive Officer KVIB said that the objectives of the scheme are to harness and develop the entrepreneurial skills among the rural unemployed youth and to mobilize the bank finance for the establishment of village industries sector on modern lines. He said setting up new self-employment ventures and projects will generate employment opportunities in rural areas of the district. Stressing on the setting of village industries would make rural areas self-reliant and independent. Calling village level industries as a panacea to unemployment, he reiterated the role of a robust cottage industry in villages as a driving force behind growth and development.
District Officer KVIB, other concerned officers and all stakeholders of the district attended the meet.