KVIB holds bankers meet at Bandipora

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora, December 27:
Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) Thursday organised bankers meet under J&K Rural Employment Programme here.
The meeting discussed the outlines and implementation of J&K Rural Employment Programme (JKREGP) in the district.
Lead Bank Manager, Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan- the chief guest, said that the objectives of the scheme are to harness and develop the entrepreneurial skills among the rural unemployed youth and to mobilize the bank finance for the establishment of village industries sector on modern lines.
He said the programme will be implemented by J&K KVIB and the subsidy will be routed through J&K Bank for eventual distribution to the beneficiaries/entrepreneurs in their bank accounts.
District Officer KVIB, Bashir Ahmad Sheikh said that J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board has been involved in planning, promoting, developing and organizing Micro Industrial Sector in the state within the purview of the activities of KVIB.
Bank Managers from J&K Bank and J&K Grameen Bank of the district participated in the programme, besides Director RSETI Bandipora was also present on the occasion.