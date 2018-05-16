KVIB holds awareness prog at Sangaldanl

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
A one-day awareness camp was organized by J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB), at Sangaldan here today.
According to an official, the objective of the camp was to spread awareness among people regarding Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Schemes of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional industries (SFURTI) and National SC/ST Hub (NSSH) schemes.
While inaugurating the camp SDM, Gool, Pankaj Bangotra said KVIB in its efforts to provide employment opportunities to educated unemployed youth must organize such events frequently, he added.
He further said that walnuts and pomegranate being thematic products of the district with abundant production can be used by people availing benefits under KVIB schemes for establishment of walnut and pomegranate processing units under PMEGP schemes.
Earlier, Dy Chief Executive Officer, KVIB Jammu Division, Pawan Kumar Gupta apprised the participants about KVIB schemes in detail and process of online submission of loan application form. Besides he cited many examples of successful entrepreneurs of the district to the participants and advised them to follow them in establishing their own income generating units.
It was also informed that last financial year saw establishment of 57 units by KVIB against the target of 42 units thereby providing employment to 226 persons, the official.