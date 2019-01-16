KVIB holds awareness camp under PMEGP

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 15:
J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) Reasi on Tuesday organized an awareness camp under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) which was inaugurated by Cluster Head JK Bank Reasi.
According to an official, while appreciating efforts of KVIB for organizing such awareness camps, the Cluster Head described PMEGP as most beneficial Scheme for the rural unemployed Youth. He said such awareness camps greatly help in guiding the youth towards earning income through self employment ventures which they can establish under various schemes.
District Officer KVIB Sadiq Hussain highlighted the benefits of the PMEGP scheme and impressed upon participants to avail benefits of various schemes under KVIB.
Lead District Manager SBI Reasi, Superintendent I.T.I Reasi, District Manager NABARD, Principal Polytechnic College Reasi, Asstt. Director Employment Reasi, Cluster Head J K Bank District Reasi, representative of RSETI SBI Reasi also informed the gathering about the schemes and their benefits to generate employment in the rural areas, the official added.