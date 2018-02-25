KVIB Controversy: ‘Why should probe be withdrawn?’ asks Omar, ‘Quoting scripture is interesting’ says Naeem

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former Jammu Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah Sunday asked the government that the probe into the appointments of Jammu Kashmir Khadi & Village Industries Board should be done by the High Court monitored investigation.
He also questioned the government about why they had reportedly called-off the probe soon after Aroot Madni, son of Sartaj Madni, declined to accept the offer of appointment as Executive Officers from the Board.
Omar, while sharing a local newspaper link about Aaroot’s declining the appointment, asked the government: “Why should the probe be withdrawn? Madni declining the job doesn’t wash away the fraud & nepotism. This issue must be probed by a High Court monitored investigation.”
However, senior PDP leader and government spokesman Naeem Akhtar clarified that the probe has not been withdrawn.
Retweeting Omar’s tweet, Naeem said: “Probe on,Not withdrawn. Seeing architects of backdoor in J&k upset is climate change PDP brought about. Quoting scripture is interesting.” (sic).
Continuing his attack on the former chief minister, Naeem Akhtar in another tweet said: “What was his name? Justice Bedi? Yes, if it is to be buried deeper than poor Haji Yususf. Current address please.” (sic)
Meanwhile, the war of words, on the KVIB controversy, between the members of the two parties continued on social media on Sunday.
Earlier, Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister had ordered a high level probe in the appointments of Jammu Kashmir Khadi & Village Industries Board.
Soon after the probe announcement, Aroot declined to accept the offer of appointment as Executive Officers from the Board.
Since last two days, the appointment of Aroot has created an uproar in the state.
0 Comment(s)