KVIB begins National Level Khadi Exhibition at Kashmir Haat

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Sep 18:
Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board inaugurated a month-long National Level Khadi Exhibition-cum-Sale on Tuesday at Kashmir Haat-Srinagar for the display and promotion of Khadi and Village industries products.
In all, over 200 stalls of Khadi and Village Industry units, established under Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Rural Employment Generation Programme (REGP) and Khadi Institutions from across the country are displaying their products at the exhibition.
Speaking on the occasion, Raashid Ahmad Qadri, Secretary Chief Executive Officer of J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board said exhibition will not only give impetus to the Khadi and Village Industries Sector, “but will also provide a platform to the budding and potential entrepreneurs associated with Khadi and Village Industries.
Qadri said that the motive of organising this exhibition-cum-sale is to promote quality and genuine Khadi products.
“Only genuine quality products are available at the stalls. Exhibitors from Jharkhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra have turned up sell their products in the exhibition,” Qadri said.
The exhibition shall feature sale of Khadi and Muslin Cloth, readymade garments, Tasar and Mutka Silk Suits, pure silken suits, Lucknowi Chicken Arts, Phoolkari Dresses, Pashmina Shawls, Woolen Products, Khadi Items, Leather Jackets and Bags, Rajasthani Leather, Chappals, Dry Fruits, Honey, Herbal soaps and perfumes, Ayurvedic products, certified diet and health products, willow wicker, Namdass, Ghabbaaz, copper utensils and other khadi and village industries products.
“Such events provide an excellent opportunity to the unemployed youth to get first-hand knowledge of the various activities under Khadi and Village Industries Sector, in order to start their own venture,” he said.
On the occasion it was informed that during the year 2017-18 J&K KVIB has provided financial assistance to 2024 units involving margin money of Rs 3504.99 lakhs generating employment opportunities for 13230 persons under PMEGP.
Qadri added that such events bring positive change in the minds of the youth. He requested the youth to take maximum benefit of this exhibition, to become independent entrepreneurs and eventually a job provider.
