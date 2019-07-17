KVI regrets apathy of international community

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Regretting that Kashmir situation does not attract international attention, Kashmir Voice International (KVI) has reiterated the need for a result-oriented political process to resolve the longstanding issue.

According to a press release, KVI Secretary, Javid Kakroo interacted with the members of civil society at Handwara.

“Kashmir situation does not attract international attention. The indifference of the UN and the world powers is regrettable. The meetings of some British MP’s including of Pakistani origin create false hope in the valley. The fact is that there is no policy at British government level to work with India and Pakistan for the solution of Kashmir,” Kakroo said.

He stressed the need to understand that armed conflict has not yielded any results except the loss of precious lives and the destruction of property.

“Seeking a solution through a result-oriented political process is the need of all stakeholders and is in their interest,” Kakroo said, adding that there is a scope to achieve our goal step by step by employing constitutional and democratic means.

He said Kashmir issue should be considered for solution independent of the status of the relationship between India and Pakistan and Kashmir civil society should unite and strive for a solution that protects the interest of Kashmiris.

Concern was expressed by the members of civil society regarding the deteriorating standards of education. They said students should be able to compete successfully not only at national but at international level also. Kakroo said the KVI agenda includes the promotion of Kashmir cultural and education. “KVI shall be starting a guidance service for those who intends to peruse studies in the UK and will explore the possibilities of enabling Kashmiri students to sit in the British educational examinations,” he added.