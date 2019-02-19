KVI for safety of Kashmiris outside Valley

Srinagar:
Kashmir Voice International (KVI) has expressed concern regarding the security of Kashmiri students studying in Indian universities and the businessmen working outside Kashmir.
“KVI condemns all the killings in Kashmir including the recent killings of CRPF personnel. Loss of human lives should be condemned, no matter who the victims are. KVI advocates that all guns in Kashmir should silence to pave a way for peace process and negotiated settlement,” reads the KVI press release.
“KVI condemns the attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu by the communal goons. This unfortunate action could cause disturbance to the peace within the state. Their criminal act should not go unpunished. The governor’s administration should ensure the creation of peaceful environment in the city,” it added.
Stressing on the need to ensure security of students and businessmen living in different parts of the country, the press note stated: “KVI understands the reaction against the killings of CRPF Jawans but feels the policy of threats should not yield the long-term desired results of peace and could prove counterproductive.
“KVI believes it is high time that Government of India engage with Kashmiris and come to terms with their aspirations. KVI will send a letter to the Indian High Commission in London conveying the concern of valley diaspora regarding the safety of students and business people living outside Kashmir,” it added.