KVI condemns civilian killings in Shopian

London:
Kashmir Voice International (KVI) has strongly condemned the killing of civilians in Shopian on Sunday.
“The killings in Kashmir continue to be unabated. Kashmiris pay a heavy price as the result of bitter relations between India and Pakistan. The expression of anger of the armies result into the killing of our innocent civilians,” said KVI Chairman Prof M A Raina.
“There is no military solution to the problem. The continued suppression, killings and atrocities lead only to the worsening of situation in the valley. There is an urgent need to take sincere steps to discourage all violence and start negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the problem,” he added.
KVI urged upon Government of India to take steps “to restrain the forces from killing the civilians and stop gross human rights violations.”
To ease the situation, KVI further urged the Indian government to start a meaningful dialogue with Kashmiris for an achievable and acceptable solution.
