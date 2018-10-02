KVI calls for dialogue to end sense of despondency in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Expressing concern over the unabated bloodshed in Kashmir in the absence of meaningful dialogue, London-based Kashmir Voice International (KVI) has said the situation has created a sense of frustration, disappointment and desperation among Kashmiris.
“KVI advocates that the Government of India should start a result oriented unconditional dialogue with Kashmiri leadership and take positive steps to arrest further deterioration in the situation,” reads a press release issued by KVI after holding a meeting to discuss the situation in Kashmir. “Observations made by the office bearers of KVI who recently visited Kashmir and met a cross-section of people were discussed. It was felt that the militancy in the valley has increased and local youth are motivated to take up guns. The society is getting radicalized which could uproot the very base of Kashmir ethos and intensify fear, intolerance and disharmony.”
KVI expressed deep disappointment over the cancellation of Foreign Ministers meeting and urged upon the Indian government to respond in a positive manner to the peace offer of Pakistan Prime Minister. KVI meeting also discussed the article by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, published in Dawn recently. “The KVI feels Mirwaiz’s article resonates the stand taken by KVI.
KVI believes neither military nor militancy can help solve Kashmir problem which should be addressed by political means. KVI supports the view of Mirwaiz that Kashmiris know their salvation lies in a shift in outlook and policy. We also know this shift is possible only through dialogue. Mirwaiz had further said that any shift should not be treated as compromise or treason,” reads the press note.