KUTA holds 54th General Body Meeting

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 04:
Kashmir University Teachers Association (KUTA) held its 54th General Body meeting at Gandhi Bhawan of the University of Kashmir today that was attended by 350 faculty members from the main and satellite campuses of the University of Kashmir.
A special session of the General Body was also convened to welcome new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, Prof. Talat Ahmad who assumed his office couple of months back.
During the meet office bearers of the Association including its President Dr. Muheet Ahmed Butt, Vice-President Prof. Altaf Hussain Pandith, General Secretary, Dr. Mohammad Ishaq Geer and Joint Secretary Dr Waseem Bari spoke at length about the various issues and concerns of the University of Kashmir, its satellite campuses and its faculty members. Action taken report of the previous year was presented by Dr M. I. Geer, General Secretary KUTA whereas Dr. Waseem Bari presented the statement of accounts.
In his presidential address, Dr Muheet Ahmed Butt emphasized that Kashmir University Teachers Association is a representative body of the permanent faculty members of the University of Kashmir and its satellite campuses.
“As conscious citizens and elected representatives of the intellectual class of our society we are fully aware of our responsibilities and therefore hold institutional interests supreme to our individual interests,” said Dr Muheet Ghar.
He added . University administration too needs to view teachers’ association as an ally and a votary rather than an opponent or adversary
“Administration’s objectives of institutional growth cannot be at loggerheads or at conflict with the objectives of our teachers’ association,” said President KUTA.
During the special session of the 54th General Body meeting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Talat Ahmad urged upon the faculty members of the University and its satellite campuses to take the University to new heights of excellence by dint of their hard work.
He asked the faculty to write as many projects as possible and secure funding through centrally sponsored schemes. Prof Talat Ahmad also called for working hard for NAAC reaccreditation of the University and securing highly in the same.
He pledged to resolve genuine grievances of the teaching faculty of the University in a time bound manner and sought full support and cooperation from them in fulfilling his vision and mission for the institution.
As a token of respect and appreciation a shawl and bouquet was presented to the Vice-Chancellor by the KUTA office bearers. General Body meeting was followed by a luncheon hosted by KUTA in honour of the new Vice-Chancellor.