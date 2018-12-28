KUTA condoles Prof Hamidi’s demise

Srinagar, Dec 27:
Executive Committee of Kashmir University Teachers Association (KUTA) has condoled the demise of former Vice-Chancellor of Kashmir University Prof. H.U. Hamidi popularly known as Prof. Hamidi Kashmiri.
In a statement KUTA spokesperson said Prof Hamidi Kashmiri was a renowned personality in Urdu literature who served as former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir from 1990 to 1993. He has been honoured with the Padma Shri Award in 2010 for his outstanding contribution to literature and education. Prof. Hamidi has authored more than 50 books and was also a recipient of the Ghalib Award and Sahitya Academy Award. Executive Committee members of KUTA while paying glowing tributes to the departed soul have lauded his remarkable contributions as an academician and Vice-Chancellor of the Kashmir University.
KUTA members prayed for peace to the departed soul and patience to his bereaved family members to bear his separation.