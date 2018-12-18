KUTA condemns Pulwama killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 17:
Kashmir University Teachers Association (KUTA) has strongly condemned the killings of unarmed civilians at Pulwama on Saturday and termed the disproportionate use of firepower by the forces against them as “ruthless and unacceptable.
A spokesman of the Association has expressed serious concern that day in and day out youngsters are being shot directly above the waist besides being fired upon by pellet guns leading to loss of precious lives and serious impairment of vision while such an aggressive stance is not adopted anywhere in India during protest demonstrations.
“Even the barely two-year-old girl Hiba was not spared from getting maimed by the pellets in Kashmir,” the spokesman said.
“All this has evoked a lot of resentment and anguish among the common people in general and student community in particular,” said the spokesman.
The spokesman added that KUTA has time and again called for an immediate end to civilian killings and use of pellet guns, adding that Kashmir is not a law and order problem but a political issue which needs a just political resolution and the onus of responsibility lies upon the state and central governments to resolve this issue in accordance with genuine wishes and legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir since this unresolved political issue is taking a huge toll on civilian lives.