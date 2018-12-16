KU’s Sonzal hope for aspiring students

Sahil IqbalSrinagar, 15 Dec:
Sonzal- a yearly youth festival organized by Kashmir University has become a ray of hope for aspiring students.
Students who participated in the Sonzal festival, on Saturday said that through this festival they expressed themselves and got exposure.
The festival involves participation from colleges all over Kashmir.
Gowhar Iqbal, a student of Media Education Research Centre (MERC) Kashmir University told Rising Kashmir that to participate in Sonzal was a great experience of his life.
After participating in the festival last year he got a chance to represent KU at the national level.
“After the festival in 2017 I represented the KU at North Zone Punjab and during the tour, we interacted with students of other states,” he said.
The festival is providing opportunities to the students to manifest their hidden talent and potential, he said.
“We are thankful to the department of Student’s Welfare, the University of Kashmir for conducting this event annually and smoothly," said Mir Mahmood, a student of Fine Arts.
Mir said the festival has compelled him to work harder in order to overcome his weaknesses.
“Since representing KU at North Zone last year I have been approached to sing for an upcoming Tamil movie,” he said.
Sonzal-a weeklong festival involves students in large numbers from 40 Degree Colleges of the valley and also from various departments of the varsity.
They participate in different competitions including quiz, photography, allocution, debate, collage making, rangoli, mehndi designing, clay modelling, poster making, folk and classical singing, instrumental music, cartoon making and mimicry.
The winners of the Sonzal represent the University of Kashmir in the Inter-University North India Level Youth Festival.
On the inaugural session of Sonzal 2018, Vice Chancellor (VC) KU professor Talat Ahmad said they will organize mini editions of Sonzal at all satellite campuses in the state.
“Students who are not able to come all the way here to participate in such programs can also get an opportunity to prove their talent," Ahmad said.
Organizer of the event, Shahid Ali Khan told Rising Kashmir that festival aims to encourage and motivate young minds to exhibit their talent.
After that they represent the valley of Kashmir at national platforms, Khan said.
“Many students who have been the participants of Sonzal are in key positions in government today, including Naveed Tramboo, IAS, Mantasha Binti Rashid, KAS, Suhail ul Islam, KAS, Muazim Mushtaq, who has recently made his debut in Bollywood and number of other students,” he said.
Khan said they hope that festival may benefit our students in future also. It is their festival and they should be free to join hands with us, he said.
Our aim is to nurture students and carve a creative paradise, he said.