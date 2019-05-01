KU’s DSW starts cleanness drive ahead of NAAC visit

May 01, 2019 | Sahil Iqbal

Department of Student's Welfare, Kashmir University Tuesday started a cleanliness drive at Hazratbal campus ahead of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visit to the varsity.

Students from different departments of Kashmir University voluntarily started cleanness drive under the banner of Department of Students Welfare (DSW), in collaboration with NSS. Students from different departments went all around the main campus to collect the garbage and make the campus clean.

Reacting to the initiative a law student, Danish Khan, said, “On one hand it’s a very good initiative but on the other hand if there had been no NAAC visit on cards would KU authorities not make efforts to ensure cleanliness.”

General Secretary J&K Students Movement, Naveed Bukhtiyar said, “Cleanliness for NAAC team visit is not enough, the university should also take measures to clean corruption and mis-governance from here. KU authorities should also take initiatives to take strengthen the accountability mechanism.”

Dean Students Welfare, Rayes Ahmed Qadri said, “On Earth Day eve, every year DSW organizes cleanness drive in the campus to celebrate the day. The motive is not just to make the campus free from garbage but to clean ourselves as well.”