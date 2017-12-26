KU’s Assistant Registrar passes away

Srinagar:
Assistant Registrar Kashmir, University and President Non-Gazetted Employees Association, Abdul Rasheed Mir passed away on Sunday at his Dadasara Tral residence after a brief illness. He was suffering from cancer.
His funeral prayers were held at his ancestral village Dadasara Tral in south Kashmir at 3: pm on Sunday in which large number of people participated. Mir was a father of Councillor, Zubair Rashid Mir of University of Kashmir.
Various social and religious organizations condoled the demise of Mir and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.
Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Kashmir University, Khurshid Andrabi, visited the house of the deceased and expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family.
0 Comment(s)