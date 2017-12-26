About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KU’s Assistant Registrar passes away

Published at December 26, 2017 12:09 AM 0Comment(s)148views


Srinagar:

 Assistant Registrar Kashmir, University and President Non-Gazetted Employees Association, Abdul Rasheed Mir passed away on Sunday at his Dadasara Tral residence after a brief illness. He was suffering from cancer.

His funeral prayers were held at his ancestral village Dadasara Tral in south Kashmir at 3: pm on Sunday in which large number of people participated. Mir was a father of Councillor, Zubair Rashid Mir of University of Kashmir.

Various social and religious organizations condoled the demise of Mir and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Kashmir University, Khurshid Andrabi, visited the house of the deceased and expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top