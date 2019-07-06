KU’s 19th convocation on hold since 2012

July 06, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

IUST fails to hold its maiden convocation, alumni aghast

Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora has failed to hold its maiden convocation even after 14 years of its establishment, while the University of Kashmir (KU) has not been able to hold a convocation since last seven years.

IUST alumni said that since 2016 the authorities decided twice to hold the maiden convocation but it failed to do so.

Sajad Ahmad, a former student said, “Notwithstanding the decision to hold its first-ever convocation, it shows how callous IUST authorities are as it has been now 14 years since the varsity was established.”

He said IUST always looks for excuses to delay the convocation, adding, “In the year 2016, the varsity authorities even fixed a date to hold the maiden convocation. However, the proposal got postponed due to the killing of Hizbul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani which somehow is justified. However, IUST once again proposed to hold it this year but it seems to be a distinct dream.”

IUST Awantipora was established in November 2005 and since then no convocation has been held to felicitate its alumni.

Likewise, the Kashmir University has failed to hold its 19th convocation since the year 2012.

The last convocation (18th) in KU was held in the year 2012 during the term of the then Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Talat Ahmad who served the varsity from June 2011 to May 2014.

However, Prof Talat was again appointed as VC of Kashmir University last year.

Alumni from KU also expressed their resentment against the varsity administration. “KU administration has failed to hold its 19th convocation since 2012. I think KU doesn’t deserve good National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grades.”

IUST Registrar, Syed Riyaz Rufai said, “We are planning to hold the convocation this year. We have not fixed any date but we are ready for it.”

Rufai said, “In 2016, the convocation got delayed because of the civil unrest, otherwise, we had made all preparations to conduct it on time.”

KU Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said, “Vice Chancellor has already discussed the matter and we are planning to hold it this year.”