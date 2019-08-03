Kursoo residents decry water shortage; authorities assure action

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Irfan Yattoo

The inhabitants of Kursoo Rajbagh area of summer capital are up against the Public health engineering department (PHE) for allegedly failing to supply potable water to the area.

They said that there is a shortage of drinking water for the past two months and alleged that PHE is not serious about resolving the issue.

Abdul Hameed, a local told Rising Kashmir that there is huge scarcity of water in the area and that they inhabitants are unable to get enough drinking water.

“Despite assurances from the officials, but things have remained unchanged on the ground. It seems department is not bothered about the people,” Hameed said.

According to residents, there are more than 100 families that are facing problems and they have not received a single drop of water from past 4 years.

Another resident, Zuhoor Mir, said their taps run dry during the peak hours and locals are compelled to use contaminated water.

“Our taps remain dry during peak hours. We have to wake up in the middle of the night to store water for daily consumption. It is an unprecedented situation. I have not witnessed this type of water scarcity in my life,” he said.

Mir said locals are facing acute shortage of potable water. “It is unfortunate we are being deprived of basic facility, “he said.

Mir said PHE is only supplying 15-20 minutes of portable water which is insufficient.

The residents appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Engineer PHE to resolve the matter on a priority basis.

Chief Engineer PHE, Abdul Wahid told Rising Kashmir that issue will be resolved within two days. “There may some problems in the pipe connectivity and otherwise they were getting enough supply of portable water,” he said.

Wahid assured that department will send a team there to accesses the ground situation in the area.