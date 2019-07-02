Kupwara’s road in shambles: SHRC summons DC Kupwara, R&B CE on July 9

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) member Abdul Hamid Wani today summoned Commissioner Secretary Roads and Building Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara asking them to bring along action taken report on July 9.

The report has been sought about the delay in repairing the main road in Lalpora, Lolab that connects the main town with the rest of the district. The road according to the petitioner and the chairman International Forum For Justice and Human Rights Muhammad Ahsan Untoo has become a death trap for the commuters.

The SHRC on June 20 had asked the R&B officials and the deputy commissioner Kupwar to file a detailed report as to why they have failed to repair the road stretch.

The case stands filed before the commission under SHRC/201/Kup/2019 that states the main road which connects the Lalpora, Lolab with main town Kupwara is in a dilapidated condition and poses a great risk to the lives.

“For the last couple of months, this road has consumed number lives due to frequent accidents, and still the road continues to be ignored by the authorities,” the petition reads.