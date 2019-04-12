Kupwara village boycotts election over broken promises

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Villagers from Hampora, Kupwara completely boycotted the polls after getting broken promises from politicians for setting up a drinking water facility.

The villagers said that for the last 25 years they tried every politician who promised them drinking water facility in the village but never got what was repeatedly promised to them.

“Today we completely boycotted the polling as a mark of protest against these greedy politicians,” said the locals.

For the locals of Hampora, Langate ministers and babus are all same. The village in Langate constituency in north Kashmir's frontier district Kupwara doesn’t have access to clean drinking water for last 25 years.

Both ministers of the popular governments and babus during the periods of Governor’s rule have been coming to the village.

The villagers said that these ministers and government functionaries have been promising heaven but the dream of the villagers to get water in thier houses is yet to come true. “This village doesn’t have access to the clean drinking water and the authorities are still unmoved,” villagers said.

Last time Mehbooba Mufti as Chief Minister during Awami Darbar at Kupwara announced a water supply scheme but now after the imposition of Governor’s rule in the state the authorities of PHE department are refusing to take up the work on the water supply scheme citing lack of funds a reason.

The villagers said, “Despite knowing the hardships people are facing in this village, the officials are turning a deaf ear to our cries. We have to walk about one kilometre to collect water from a nallah (stream).”

They said their village along with seven other villages in the area, was supposed to get piped water supply in 1990 under a scheme called Zag Sundree, but it didn't reach them under that scheme also.

Few months back the residents of Hampora village blocked Kralgund-Langate road and after about two hours authorities persuaded them to call of the protest after an assurance from the then Deputy Commissioner Kupwara to solve their problem but nothing has been done even then. KNS

