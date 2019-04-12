About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kupwara village boycotts election over broken promises

Villagers from Hampora, Kupwara completely boycotted the polls after getting broken promises from politicians for setting up a drinking water facility.
The villagers said that for the last 25 years they tried every politician who promised them drinking water facility in the village but never got what was repeatedly promised to them.
“Today we completely boycotted the polling as a mark of protest against these greedy politicians,” said the locals.
For the locals of Hampora, Langate ministers and babus are all same. The village in Langate constituency in north Kashmir's frontier district Kupwara doesn’t have access to clean drinking water for last 25 years.
Both ministers of the popular governments and babus during the periods of Governor’s rule have been coming to the village.
The villagers said that these ministers and government functionaries have been promising heaven but the dream of the villagers to get water in thier houses is yet to come true. “This village doesn’t have access to the clean drinking water and the authorities are still unmoved,” villagers said.
Last time Mehbooba Mufti as Chief Minister during Awami Darbar at Kupwara announced a water supply scheme but now after the imposition of Governor’s rule in the state the authorities of PHE department are refusing to take up the work on the water supply scheme citing lack of funds a reason.
The villagers said, “Despite knowing the hardships people are facing in this village, the officials are turning a deaf ear to our cries. We have to walk about one kilometre to collect water from a nallah (stream).”
They said their village along with seven other villages in the area, was supposed to get piped water supply in 1990 under a scheme called Zag Sundree, but it didn't reach them under that scheme also.
Few months back the residents of Hampora village blocked Kralgund-Langate road and after about two hours authorities persuaded them to call of the protest after an assurance from the then Deputy Commissioner Kupwara to solve their problem but nothing has been done even then. KNS

Latest News

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Apr 11 | PTI/AFP
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

Apr 11 | Agencies
Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Apr 11 | Agencies
I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Apr 11 | Imran Shah
Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Apr 11 | AFP/Press Trust of India
BJP demands Mehbooba

BJP demands Mehbooba's arrest for 'instigating' Kashmiris

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kupwara village boycotts election over broken promises

              

Villagers from Hampora, Kupwara completely boycotted the polls after getting broken promises from politicians for setting up a drinking water facility.
The villagers said that for the last 25 years they tried every politician who promised them drinking water facility in the village but never got what was repeatedly promised to them.
“Today we completely boycotted the polling as a mark of protest against these greedy politicians,” said the locals.
For the locals of Hampora, Langate ministers and babus are all same. The village in Langate constituency in north Kashmir's frontier district Kupwara doesn’t have access to clean drinking water for last 25 years.
Both ministers of the popular governments and babus during the periods of Governor’s rule have been coming to the village.
The villagers said that these ministers and government functionaries have been promising heaven but the dream of the villagers to get water in thier houses is yet to come true. “This village doesn’t have access to the clean drinking water and the authorities are still unmoved,” villagers said.
Last time Mehbooba Mufti as Chief Minister during Awami Darbar at Kupwara announced a water supply scheme but now after the imposition of Governor’s rule in the state the authorities of PHE department are refusing to take up the work on the water supply scheme citing lack of funds a reason.
The villagers said, “Despite knowing the hardships people are facing in this village, the officials are turning a deaf ear to our cries. We have to walk about one kilometre to collect water from a nallah (stream).”
They said their village along with seven other villages in the area, was supposed to get piped water supply in 1990 under a scheme called Zag Sundree, but it didn't reach them under that scheme also.
Few months back the residents of Hampora village blocked Kralgund-Langate road and after about two hours authorities persuaded them to call of the protest after an assurance from the then Deputy Commissioner Kupwara to solve their problem but nothing has been done even then. KNS

News From Rising Kashmir

;