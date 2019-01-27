Kupwara shuts to mark 1994 massacre anniversary

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A shutdown is being observed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town on Sunday against the 1994 massacre.
All shops and business establishments were closed, while traffic movement was also affected in the town.
Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had called for a shutdown in the town against the massacre of civilians.
On 27 January 1994, at least 27 people were killed allegedly in Army firing on protestors in the town.