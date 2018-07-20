About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kupwara shuts against death of missing minor

Published at July 20, 2018 11:38 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Kupwara

Shutdown and protests erupted in Kupwara and several adjoining areas after the recovery of the body of a minor boy of Batergam spread in the entire district.


According to the KNS correspondent, shutdown is being observed across Kupwara and protests are continuing in the adjoining areas including Gulgam and Batergam.


Passenger traffic is off the roads, shops and business establishments are closed and schools and colleges have been closed in the district.


Meanwhile, police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the missing of the minor and his subsequent death. (KNS)

