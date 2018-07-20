Kupwara shuts against death of missing minor

Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara
Shutdown and protests erupted in Kupwara and several adjoining areas after the recovery of the body of a minor boy of Batergam spread in the entire district.
According to the KNS correspondent, shutdown is being observed across Kupwara and protests are continuing in the adjoining areas including Gulgam and Batergam.
Passenger traffic is off the roads, shops and business establishments are closed and schools and colleges have been closed in the district.
Meanwhile, police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the missing of the minor and his subsequent death. (KNS)