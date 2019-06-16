Kupwara police organizes T-20 Cricket Tournament

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Under Civic Action Programme, Kupwara police organized a T-20 Cricket Tournament which was inaugurated by SP Kupwara Shir Shriram Ambarkar at Sports Stadium Galizoo Kupwara.

74 teams from different areas of Kupwara district are part of the tournament, which will be played on the knockout basis.

On this occasion, SP Kupwara Shri Shriram Ambarkar addressed the participants and appealed them to exhibit a competitive sports spirit in accordance with the rules of the game. He expressed that sports is the most vibrant means of channelizing the energy of the youth in positive direction.

ASP Kupwara Shri Mir Ifroz, DySP PC Kupwara and DySP DAR Kupwara were among officers who were present on the occasion.